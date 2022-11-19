Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates 22nd anniversary to ‘sweetheart’ Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones has paid tribute to her “sweetheart” Michael Douglas to mark their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The Welsh actress, 53, shared a candid photo of her kissing the US actor and producer, 78, on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

In the post, where Zeta-Jones dons a summer hat and Douglas appears shirtless, she wrote: “22 years and one day! It’s in the fine details.. love you sweetheart. Happy Anniversary”.

The Hollywood stars have been married since 2000 having first met at the Deauville Film Festival in France in August 1998.

Douglas also wished his wife a happy anniversary by sharing two photos of them laughing together and kissing one another on their wedding day held at the Plaza hotel in New York.

He captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones #22years”.

Friends and fans offered their congratulations to the couple on the milestone, with Zeta-Jones simply replying to Douglas in the comments by saying “Love you”.

The celebrity couple have two children: Dylan, 22, and 19-year-old Carys.

They also share the same birthday having both been born on September 25.

Zeta-Jones got her big break in the early 1990s in TV series The Darling Buds Of May and went on to star on stage and screen including Ocean’s Twelve, Traffic and she received an Oscar for her role in 2002’s Chicago.