Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to mother after announcing her death on social media

Eamonn Holmes

GB News broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has paid tribute to his mother on social media saying he will “miss her so much” after announcing her death.

The veteran news presenter, 62, shared a picture of his “beautiful” mother Josie on Instagram, who was standing in a doorway joyfully waving to the camera.

In the post to his more than 750,000 followers, Holmes captioned it: “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She’s at last reunited with Daddy now.

“That is our only consolation. We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy.”

A number of famous faces took to the social media platform to send their commiserations to Holmes, including veteran BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards who sent his “love and sympathy” and Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid who wrote: “I’m so sorry. Sending love.”