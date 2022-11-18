Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson revealed as Doctor Who’s 15th companion

Millie Gibson

Millie Gibson was announced as Doctor Who’s latest companion when the 18-year-old actress stepped out of the Tardis live on Children In Need.

The 18-year-old Coronation Street actress will star opposite Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the Doctor in 2023.

The 15th Doctor’s companion, who will be called Ruby Sunday, will travel alongside him as they embark on a new set of adventures.

Gibson said in a statement: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

“It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

“What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

She received the best young performer award for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street at The British Soap Awards earlier this year.

Gibson has also appeared in ITV’s Butterfly and BBC’s Love, Lies And Records.

Jodie Whittaker faced her final battles as the time lord in October in a special episode of Doctor Who to mark the BBC’s centenary.

The actress, 40, became the first woman to portray the Doctor when she took over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

Ncuti Gatwa will play The Doctor in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

During the feature-length programme, viewers were left surprised as Whittaker’s 13th Time Lord regenerated into David Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor.

Following the special, it was confirmed Tennant, 51, will become the 14th incarnation, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as his former companion Donna Noble for three special episodes set to air in November 2023.

Gatwa will then take control of the Tardis as the 15th Doctor, with his first episode due to air over the festive period in 2023.

The 30-year-old said: “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

“This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!”

Russell T Davies, who has returned as showrunner as the BBC show teams up with Disney, said: “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent and Millie shines like a star already.

“She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor.

“As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

The BBC launched a new collaboration with Disney Branded Television which will see Disney+ stream upcoming seasons of Doctor Who outside of the UK and Ireland.

Children In Need, in its 42nd year, featured presenters Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott and, for the first time, comedian Jason Manford.

Halfway through the show, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder revealed the first total as £15,424,340.

The new Doctor Who logo ( BBC/PA Wire )

He thanked the public for their “generosity” despite the current financial situation.

Joe Wicks also completed his Children In Need ultra marathon, raising more than £500,000 for the BBC charity.

Singer-songwriter Mimi Webb kicked off the BBC show with a performance of her song Ghost Of You.

England footballer Mason Mount surprised schoolchildren, who raised money for charity, during their tour around Wembley Stadium along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

Junior Eurovision Song Contest participant Freya Skye performed on stage for the first time live with the song Lose My Head.

The UK is competing for the first time since 2005 in Junior Eurovision with the 13-year-old Buckinghamshire schoolgirl.

Freya was selected to be a contestant by CBBC and BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.

TV presenter Bradley Walsh hosted a children’s takeover of Blankety Blank, with contestants including EastEnders star Maisie Smith and The Great British Bake Off star John Whaite.

The BBC Children In Need Choir performed Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.