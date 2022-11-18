Adele has ‘never been more nervous’ ahead of first night of Las Vegas residency

Adele at the Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London

Adele says she has “never been more nervous before a show in my career” ahead of the first night of her postponed residency in Las Vegas.

Thousands of fans are expected to descend on The Colosseum at the Caesars Palace hotel on Friday, as the rescheduled run begins.

It will take place from November 18 and run to March 25, including the 24 rescheduled shows as well as eight extra dates.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited,” Adele wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself in rehearsal.

She continued: “I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

“Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know.

“But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

Adele announced the sudden postponement in January, telling fans the show was not ready, having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

In a tearful video on Instagram she said her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

The run had originally been due to begin at the Colosseum on January 21 2022, running until April 16.

Adele later declared she had “the best fans in the world” and thanked them after receiving waves of support for her decision.

Caesars Palace also gave her its full support, tweeting: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele.

“Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans.

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

The venue later announced that Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban would replace Adele, adding five shows to his own residency in March.

Despite the Las Vegas disappointment, Adele went on to achieve massive success in 2022, with widespread recognition and acclaim for her latest album 30.

In July she performed her first public UK concert in five years with a set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.