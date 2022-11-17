Ellie Taylor ‘thrilled and surprised’ to have made Strictly’s Blackpool show

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radabe

Ellie Taylor said she is “thrilled and surprised” to be heading to Blackpool for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 38-year-old comedian and actress told the PA news agency the whole production and cast of the BBC show is “gagging” to be back at the prestigious Tower Ballroom after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

She said: “I’m thrilled and surprised to be so close to Blackpool. I never in a million years thought I’d get anywhere near it.

“It’s such a milestone, and… I’m so proud that we’ve got this far. I really, really am.

“(We’re) gagging to get up there.

“It’s such a pinnacle of the Strictly calendar so yeah, I think it’s (going to) kick off up there.”

It is the first time her professional partner Johannes Radebe will be dancing competitively with a celebrity at Blackpool, since joining the Strictly cast in 2018.

Radebe told PA: “If you’ve made it there, you’ve made it.

“Blackpool is bigger and better and that’s the gravity of it first and foremost.

“We’ve got extra dancers in our routines, which I think really builds your choreography that week up, and you are allowed to be more adventurous with it so that they can be a lot more spectacular.”

Memorable Strictly moments from Blackpool over the years include 2016’s entrance by former shadow chancellor Ed Balls, who was lowered from the ceiling playing a piano before taking to the dancefloor to jive with Katya Jones.

Another moment saw Ann Widdecombe do the samba alongside professional partner Anton Du Beke in 2010, both dressed in bright yellow, with the former Tory MP earning the night’s lowest score of 13 out of 40.

Radebe added he really wants to be dancing “until the show closes”.

Taylor, known for comedy show Ted Lasso, also told PA: “If I got to the final, (I’d think) gosh, the universe is strange, isn’t it?

“Funny things happen. But you know, I suppose I already feel like that because there’s no way on earth that I imagined I’d still be in (all these weeks).

“So in a way, cheesy as it sounds… it does really feel for me like I’ve already won.

“I’ve won my own little battle over dance, just to make my peace with it and make my peace with my arms and legs.”

“I think it’s a good example to my daughter that you don’t have to be the best, but you have to try your best and that’s absolutely what I’ve done.

“You know, there’s some amazing, very naturally talented dancers in this competition and I couldn’t compete with them in that regard.”

Ellie Taylor is also an actress on comedy show Ted Lasso (Ian West/PA)

Radebe said: “I have to say thank goodness for the public, especially in our case, for supporting us and pulling us out of the dance off bottom two a couple of times this season.

“So that has been humbling as well.”

Sunday night’s result show saw former England footballer Tony Adams, 56, become the seventh celebrity to leave he was forced to withdraw due to injury.