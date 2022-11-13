Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran among stars to battle it out at MTV EMAs

Harry Styles

British stars Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran are among the musicians set to battle it out in Germany at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

They will face competition from US heavyweights including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar at the annual ceremony which is being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.

Styles leads the pack with seven nominations with Swift following closely behind with six nods, alongside a host of first-time nominees.

These artists snagged the most nominations at this year's #MTVEMA, but who will walk away with the most wins??? Watch live on Sunday, 13 November! pic.twitter.com/ecpBZVeu3G — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 10, 2022

Former One Direction member Styles is up for a number of coveted gongs across the 19 gender-neutral categories including best song and best video for the smash hit As It Was as well as best artist.

The 28-year-old megastar will go up against fellow Briton Adele for the best artist award in a category dominated by Americans including Beyonce, Swift and Nicki Minaj as well as Spanish singer Rosalia.

He will also have to fend off top talent to claim best song as Jack Harlow’s First Class, Lizzo’s About Damn Time, Rosalia’s Despecha, Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s collaboration on Me Porto Bonito have all received nods.

Also vying for the video prize are Blackpink’s Pink Venom, Doja Cat’s Woman, Lamar’s The Heart Part 5, Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl and Swift’s 10 minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

The latter, which features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and went viral earlier this year after fans speculated the song is based on Swift’s break-up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, picked up the prestigious video of the year gong at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by celebrity power couple singer-songwriter Rita Ora and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and marks the sixth time the awards show has been held in Germany.

It will be the couple’s first time working together after keeping their partnership mostly out of the spotlight since they first sparked relationship rumours last year after appearing alongside each other on red carpets.

Earlier this week, Waititi told the PA news agency that his “only reason” for accepting hosting duties was so he could work alongside Ora.

“It’s gonna be great that we get to do something like this together, and she’s done it before,” he said.

“We’re both really good at working crowds and doing things publicly like this. I think it’s just kind of combining our strengths. It’s going to be fun.”

A raft of famous faces are also due to take on award presenting duties including Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder and model Leomie Anderson.

Performances are expected from Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Gorillaz, Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra and Muse as well as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta.