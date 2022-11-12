Kym Marsh becomes tearful after Strictly dance in memory of baby boy

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Kym Marsh paid an emotional tribute on Strictly Come Dancing to her son Archie, who died after being born prematurely.

The BBC Morning Live presenter and former Hear’Say star, 46, took to the dance floor on Saturday night for an American smooth to Chasing Cars, originally by Snow Patrol.

Before taking to the stage, she said in a pre-recorded segment: “I feel like by doing this dance not only is it going to be in memory of Archie but it also hopefully might get people talking about their experiences because it is the right road to putting your life back together.”

Archie died when he was born 18 weeks early in 2009.

The judges praised her “fragility” and “vulnerability” but noted a mistake at the halfway point.

After the dance, Marsh became tearful and apologised to Di Prima for putting their chances of reaching next week’s Blackpool special at the Tower Ballroom at risk.

However, despite her mistake the judges still awarded her 31 out of a possible 40 points, placing her towards the top of the leaderboard.