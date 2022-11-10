Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anya Taylor-Joy shows off bold taste with outfit at UK premiere for The Menu

ShowbizPublished:

The Hollywood actress shone at the London event in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem.

Anya Taylor-Joy at UK premiere of The Menu – London
Anya Taylor-Joy at UK premiere of The Menu – London

Anya Taylor-Joy showed a taste for the bold as she donned a shiny leather ensemble for the premiere of her upcoming film The Menu.

The Hollywood actress shone at the London event, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront, in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem.

UK premiere of The Menu – London
The Hollywood actress shone at the London event, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront, in an electric blue, corseted outfit, with an asymmetrical hem (Ian West/PA)

She matched it with a pair of long blue gloves which stretched to beyond her elbow.

Taylor-Joy stars in The Menu alongside Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Mark Mylod, and Betsy Koch.

UK premiere of The Menu – London
Hoult wore a purple velvet blazer with a matching velvet tie, matching the outfit with a bright pink shirt (Ian West/PA)

The film follows young couple Margot and Tyler, played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, as they travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant run by celebrity chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes).

There they are presented with a lavish molecular gastronomy menu where food is treated as conceptual art.

UK premiere of The Menu – London
Anya Taylor-Joy arriving for the UK premiere of The Menu, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront (Ian West/PA)

Taylor-Joy was joined by her co stars Mylod and Hoult at the UK premiere, the latter of which donned similarly eye-catching attire.

Hoult wore a purple velvet blazer with a matching velvet tie, matching the outfit with a bright pink shirt.

UK premiere of The Menu – London
(left to right) Betsy Koch, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Mark Mylod arrive for the UK premiere of The Menu, at the BFI Southbank Riverfront in London (Ian West/PA)

The Menu had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled for UK release on November 18.

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News