Celebrity duos don Christmas jumpers in aid of Save the Children

Celebrity duos including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, and Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have donned Christmas jumpers in support of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign.

This year, famous faces, which also include mother-and-daughter duo Andi and Miquita Oliver, singers Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Good Morning Britain co-hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, have been photographed wearing festive double-headed jumpers to celebrate the Government’s commitment to double every donation to Save the Children for this year’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Speaking about her involvement in this year’s campaign, Willoughby, 41, said: “I’m really excited to be taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day again this year and I’m delighted that I get to do it alongside Phil!”

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have joined a host of famous faces to celebrate Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save the Children/Jeff Moore/PA)

Schofield, 60, added: “I’m supporting Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day because I never forget we knitted squares for Save the Children when I was in infant school – so sometime last century!

“It’s such a brilliant cause and I had so much fun trying to squeeze into that jumper with Holly!”

A number of solo celebrities are also backing the campaign, which helps to improve the lives of children around the world, including singer and presenter Olly Murs, Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

To encourage people to make sustainable choices when it comes to their fashion footprints, all the celebrities supporting the campaign are modelling second-hand vintage jumpers, some of which will be distributed to Save the Children charity shops across the country.

The charity is also urging the public to up-cycle old jumpers to create new festive looks instead of purchasing new ones.

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are also supporting the annual festive fundraising event (Save the Children/Jeff Moore/PA)

Also swapping their glad rags for festive knits are The One Show presenter Alex Jones, activist and Loose Women panellist Katie Piper, Love Island star Dani Dyer, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, football presenter Seema Jaswal, TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh, and comedians Adam Hills, Suzi Ruffell and Lee Ridley.

Bunton, 46, said: “Anyone that knows me knows that Christmas is my absolute favourite time of the year. My whole family wear matching pyjamas and we get our Christmas jumpers out. It’s a very special time for us and it brings back such magical memories.

“Plus, by getting involved in Christmas Jumper Day this year, your donation will be doubled by the Government, meaning you can help even more children who need it this Christmas.”

Martin Kemp, 61, said: “Christmas Jumper Day is all about looking silly for a serious cause. I love to embarrass Harley and Roman with the wackiest jumpers I can find! So, dig out your Christmas jumper on December 8 and don’t forget to donate to Save the Children if you can. This year, every donation will be matched by the UK Government so your money will go twice as far – how cool is that!”

Mother-daughter duo Andi and Miquita Oliver have joined forces to celebrate Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day (Save the Children/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Save the Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – being held on December 8 and which asks those taking part to donate £2 – has raised more than £30 million since launching in 2012.