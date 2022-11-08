Boy George calls Charlene White ‘controlling’ during I’m A Celebrity clash

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestants 2022

Boy George said Charlene White was “very controlling” as the pair clashed over cooking in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Tuesday episode comes as Tory MP Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh were also confirmed as the two late entries to the Australian jungle camp in the final moments of the show.

The contestants were given kangaroo sausages for their dinner, with lady fingers for dessert, in the latest programme.

Boy George said Charlene White was ‘very controlling’ as the pair clashed (ITV/PA)

Taking charge of the preparation, Loose Women star White said of the sausages: “Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions.”

Speaking in Bush Telegraph, where stars can share their thoughts with viewers in private, Scarlette Douglas jokingly described the camp as “Charlene’s kitchen”.

She added: “You do what she says, when she says it, get it right.”

Later, musician Boy George took to the telegraph to say: “It’s so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

“It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’”

After completing the washing up, presenter Douglas walked back into camp and said to Boy George: “Didn’t fancy helping, BG?”

He replied: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.

Loose Women star Charlene White took on the food preparation (Ian West/PA)

“I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction.

“There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

Later during the episode, comedian Babatunde Aleshe reacted to the public voting for him to face a Bushtucker Trial called Horrifying Heights.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Aleshe joked why the public picked him: “Because they’re evil.

“I clearly proved to them that I don’t like heights.”

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe reacted to the public voting for him to face a Bushtucker Trial called Horrifying Heights (ITV)

In the first episode, he was challenged to walk to the edge of the plank 334ft in the air but backed out while White and former England footballer Jill Scott completed the task.

During the latest challenge, he earned 10 out of 10 stars, getting 10 meals for the camp.

Former Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner also won a night in the more comfortable sleeping place of the RV.

Douglas then cried after former rugby player Mike Tindall showed the camp a large spider he removed from the corner of the RV.

She admitted: “I know it’s an over reaction.”

Radio DJ Chris Moyles said: “It’s not, it’s your reaction.”

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver comforted her: “You have a phobia.”

Matt Hancock, alongside other members of Conservative Party, as Rishi Sunak was elected as leader of the Conservative party (Victoria Jones/PA)

The I’m A Celebrity… launch episode on Sunday night saw 10 new famous faces enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, after the show was shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Hancock, 44, is expected to join in the coming days after spending a period of time in isolation.

Speaking to broadcasters at Copy27 in Egypt, Rishi Sunak repeated his criticism of the former health secretary – who has had the whip removed, meaning he now sits as an independent MP – for joining the show.

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the ITV show on “medical grounds” after just one day in the jungle.

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.

Attwood said “heartbroken is an understatement” after starting her journey home to the UK.