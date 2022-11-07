Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Filming of new series of prison drama Screw gets under way in Glasgow

ShowbizPublished:

The show, starring Jamie-Lee O’Donnell of Derry Girls, is filmed at studios in the city’s Kelvin Hall.

Screw cast
Screw cast

Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall was the stage as the second series of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed prison drama Screw got under way on Monday.

Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will return, alongside Nina Sosanya, Faraz Ayub, Stephen Wright, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkle.

They will be joined by Lee Ingleby as Morgan – a new prisoner with a hidden agenda.

Barnaby Kay will join the cast, playing the new governor, while Leo Gregory and David Judge will also come on board, playing prisoners Reeks and Hemmings.

Screw is produced by STV Studios for Channel 4 and was commissioned by Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4. Tom Vaughan returns as lead director and executive producer.

Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, said: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming series two of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast.

“Series two promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

Sarah Brown, Creative Director of Drama at STV Studios, added: “It’s fantastic to be back on set with our brilliant team and cast on Screw.

“Writer and creator Rob Williams’ incredible scripts promise even more danger and high-stakes drama for our team of officers – and we are thrilled to welcome back our stellar cast and introduce some brilliant new faces to the show, including the wonderful Lee Ingleby.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News