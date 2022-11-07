Filming of new series of prison drama Screw gets under way in Glasgow

Screw cast

Glasgow’s Kelvin Hall was the stage as the second series of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed prison drama Screw got under way on Monday.

Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell will return, alongside Nina Sosanya, Faraz Ayub, Stephen Wright, Ron Donachie and Laura Checkle.

They will be joined by Lee Ingleby as Morgan – a new prisoner with a hidden agenda.

Barnaby Kay will join the cast, playing the new governor, while Leo Gregory and David Judge will also come on board, playing prisoners Reeks and Hemmings.

Screw is produced by STV Studios for Channel 4 and was commissioned by Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4. Tom Vaughan returns as lead director and executive producer.

Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, said: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming series two of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast.

“Series two promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

Sarah Brown, Creative Director of Drama at STV Studios, added: “It’s fantastic to be back on set with our brilliant team and cast on Screw.