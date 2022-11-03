Dominic Cooper and Rob Brydon to join Lady Jane Grey historical satire series

UK premiere of Stratton – London

Dominic Cooper and Rob Brydon will join a historical fantasy satire show about Lady Jane Grey.

The Amazon Prime series will explore the tale of Grey who was Queen of England for nine days before she was executed by her cousin and rival claimant to the throne, Mary I.

Cooper, best known for supernatural series Preacher and Captain America: The First Avenger, will take on the role of Lord Seymour.

Comedian Rob Brydon, who starred in The Trip alongside Steve Coogan, will play Lord Dudley (PA)

While comedian Brydon, who starred in The Trip alongside Steve Coogan, will play Lord Dudley and Jim Broadbent, known for Bridget Jones’s Diary and The Duke, is taking on the role as Duke of Leicester.

Four Weddings And A Funeral’s Anna Chancellor plays Lady Jane’s mother Frances Grey, Duchess of Suffolk.

His Dark Materials actor Will Keen and Laurence Olivier Award nominated actress Kate O’Flynn also star in the series.

Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent arrive for the UK premiere of The Duke at the National Gallery in London (PA)

Charmed actress Emily Bader was previously announced in the leading role as the short-lived 16th Century queen alongside Sex Education and Killing Eve actor Edward Bluemel, who plays her husband-to-be Guildford Dudley.

The first season of My Lady Jane is based on the young adult fiction novel of the same name by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows.