Angela Bassett among honourees at CCA Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Angela Bassett at world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Black Panther stars Angela Bassett and Michael B Jordan are among the honourees at this year’s Critics Choice Association (CCA) Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

The star-studded event will also recognise other famous faces from the entertainment industry including Motown founder Berry Gordy, Kid Cudi, and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson.

Now in its fifth year, the ceremony will take place on December 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Michael B Jordan will also be honoured at the fifth annual event (Richard Shotwell/AP)

This year the CCA’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will recognise 15 categories on a night showcasing standout achievements in black filmmaking and television.

Bassett, who is due to reprise her role of Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will receive the Career Achievement Award in honour of her extraordinary career.

Jordan will be honoured with the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award for his overall contribution to the industry and in celebration of his directorial debut with the United Artists Releasing film, Creed III.

The actor previously starred in the original 2018 Black Panther film, alongside Bassett and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Meanwhile, songwriter, producer, and director Gordy will receive the Icon Award for his “unparalleled” contribution to music, film and popular culture, the CCA said.

Songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy will receive the Icon Award for his ‘unparalleled’ contribution to music, film and popular culture (Mark J Terrill/PA)

Grammy Award-winning musician and actor Scott Mescudi, known professionally as Kid Cudi, will be honoured with the Groundbreaker Award for his starring role as Jabari in the Netflix television event, Entergalactic, which he also created.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” said CCA chief executive Joey Berlin.

“We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be televised on local channel KTLA in January 2023 and shown on channels throughout the US next February in honour of Black History Month.