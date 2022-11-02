Mary Berry shares ultimate Christmas feast with celebrity friends for TV special

Dame Mary Berry

Dame Mary Berry will be joined by friends Rylan Clark, Monica Galetti and Angela Hartnett for a brand-new TV special which promises to be the “definitive guide” to a Christmas feast.

The leading cookery writer and broadcaster, 87, will share her tried and tested festive recipes from a career spanning more than five decades on Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas airing on BBC One and PBS.

Dame Mary will visit the home of chef Hartnett, where she cooks up rich pumpkin ricotta tortelli, a seasonal tradition for her Italian family.

Dame Mary surprised the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen joining judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (Shine TV Production/PA)

The programme will also see former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Galetti welcome Dame Mary to her London restaurant where she prepares a twist on Samoan palusami with smoked haddock, cavolo nero and sourdough – which she’ll be serving to her family on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile Dame Mary and TV host Clark will visit a pick your own vegetable farm where they cook a dish of brussels sprouts with peas and cashews, hoping to convert children to the vegetable, the BBC said.

Dame Mary said: “It goes without saying that Christmas is a very special time of year, but over the last couple of years it has become challenging for us all, whether it’s the emotional hardship of lost loved ones, the economic hardship of cooking for large families or a combination of both.

“In this special, I am going to bring together everything you need with tips to make it a festive day to remember fondly.”

The TV special will include how to make stilton and sage mini scone canapes, and a lemon and herb roast turkey, crispy roast potatoes, ruby red cabbage and apricot and chestnut stuffing.

Mary Berry after being made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

To complete the feast, former Great British Bake Off judge Dame Mary will share two desserts – her traditional British Christmas pudding with boozy cream and a showstopping festive trifle with layers of custard, cream, sponge cakes and pear, topped with spun sugar.

Dame Mary will also show how to create a sustainable and cost-conscious centerpiece from foraged greenery to create the perfect dinner setting.

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events at the BBC, said: “With Dame Mary joined by Angela, Monica and Rylan, this Christmas is guaranteed to be one to remember.

“We’re delighted that Mary is back on BBC One to share her incredible recipes, tips and advice for what promises to be the ultimate Christmas feast.

“Whether it’s the secret to the perfect roast potatoes, tips for a stress-free starter, or an ingenious low-cost solution to table dressing, Mary’s got it well and truly covered this Christmas.”

Zara Frankel, senior director of programming and development, general audience programming at PBS, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mary Berry back to PBS platforms for a truly unforgettable holiday special.