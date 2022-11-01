James Corden says project after The Late Late Show exit may not be as big

Julia Carey with her husband James Corden

James Corden said he is aware his next project “might never ever” be as “big” as his current job.

The actor, 44, announced in April he is stepping down as the host of US chat programme The Late Late Show.

He is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

James Corden playing Jamie Buckingham in Mammals, a six-part comedy drama written by the two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth about the complexities of marriage (Amazon Prime/PA)

Corden will soon be starring in upcoming six-part comedy drama Mammals about the complexities of marriage.

Speaking to Radio Times about his next steps, the former Gavin And Stacey star said: “I’m at peace with the notion that it might never ever get as big as this again.

“But I think it can be as interesting. And there’s a chance that it could be more interesting.

“Either way, the worst-case scenario is that I get to take my kids to school and pick them up every day.

“So I just have to see what else is out there and embrace how scary it is.”

Corden, who rose to fame in The History Boys, has three children with wife Julia Carey.

He also said he does not “regret” doing the much-derided musical film Cats “at all” as it was “extraordinary” to work with Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson.

James Corden is also known for Gavin And Stacey and The History Boys (PA)

The 2019 star-studded big screen adaption of Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s classic musical earned worst film of the year at the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards (Razzies).

Corden also earned a worst supporting actor award at the Razzies for the film, which was a critical and commercial flop.