Oasis tops streaming poll beating Queen, Toto and Fleetwood Mac

Oasis Photocall – London

Oasis hit Wonderwall has beaten songs by Queen, Toto and Fleetwood Mac to be named the most streamed song of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The list, compiled for Greatest Hits Radio using data from the Official Charts Company, suggests the Britpop anthem from 1995 has been discovered by a new generation of music lovers.

Oasis fended off competition from Britpop rivals Blur with a total of eight songs in the 300-strong chart, compared to Blur’s two – Song 2 at 100 and Parklife at 200.

Damon Albarn of Blur (David Jensen/PA)

Wonderwall topped the list with 281 million streams since records began, while Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was at number two with 248 million and Toto’s Africa at number three with 218 million.

Despite missing out on the top spot, Queen were the band with the most songs on the list, with 13.

Michael Jackson is the solo artist with the most entries, totalling seven, followed by Sir Elton John who has four as a solo artist and two as part of a duo.

The impact of film, TV and internet culture is also visible in the list with Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush charting at 42 after the song went viral following a memorable moment in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher said: “Am I surprised to see Wonderwall at the top of this chart? No.

“The first two Oasis albums and all the big hits from them are generally up at the top of these charts of the greatest songs of all time.

“That said, every time I play Wonderwall it brings the house down and I can’t explain it – it’s a magic thing, a magical, magical thing.

“Although I’d rather have Don’t Look Back In Anger there frankly, better lead vocal…”

Brian May of Queen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Toto co-founder David Paich, who co-wrote Africa with Jeff Porcaro, said: “I’m just blown away that Africa is in the top three of the streaming charts – I’m very honoured.

“I know our fans have an insatiable desire to hear the song over and over again and I still listen to it whenever it’s on the radio even though I’ve heard it hundreds of times.

“I’d put its streaming success down to parents who grew up with it in the 80s passing it on to their kids and the fact that platforms like social media, TV and films have allowed a lot of classics to be discovered just as much as new artists.

“Weezer did a cover of it just four years ago so young kids are rediscovering it all the time.”

Greatest Hits Radio’s network content director Andy Ashton said: “This chart has provided a fascinating insight into which Greatest Hits not only stand the test of time but continue to connect with new audiences through streaming.”

– The top 10 streamed songs from The 70s, 80s, 90s