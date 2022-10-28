Finneas reveals he had surgery after ‘demolishing my collarbone’ in bike crash

Finneas at No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London

Billie Elish’s brother and producer Finneas O’Connell has revealed he recently underwent surgery after “demolishing my collarbone” during a serious electric bike crash.

The musician, 25, said he had also sustained a head fracture during the incident and was undergoing physical rehabilitation.

In a post online sharing the news alongside an X-ray photo of the injury, he told fans that he was “feeling great” and hoped to join his sister for shows in December.

“Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow,” he wrote.

“The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!

Finneas also gave “an enormous thank you” to the doctors involved in his surgery and his recovery, adding he was “privileged” to have received such “incredible treatment”.

He also thanked his family for their “support and love” and singled out partner Claudia Sulewski, who he described as an “angel”.

He added: “I’m told with hard work, I’ll be able to play Billie’s forum shows come December which I am so grateful for.

Along with his sister Billie Eilish, Finneas won the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song for their work on the latest Bond theme film No Time To Die (Doug Peters/AP)

“As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude.

“You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon.”