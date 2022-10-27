‘National treasures’ Mo Farah and Lenny Henry honoured at Ethnicity Awards

The Big Half 2022 – London

Sir Mo Farah and Sir Lenny Henry have been honoured at the Ethnicity Awards for using their platforms to promote equality.

Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love hosted the event – which celebrates people working to improve diversity in their fields – in its fifth year.

Sir Mo, 39, won the Sports Trailblazer Award for using his platform to speak out against discrimination after he revealed earlier this year that he was trafficked to the UK when he was eight.

Sir Lenny Henry attending the after party for The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Yui Mok/PA)

The four-time Olympic gold medallist said: “In my career, I have always tried to be a great role model to the younger generation of colour and show them what is possible through hard work and trying your best.

“That’s all we can do. These awards are very important to recognise the hard work that goes into this.”

Star of the recent Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Sir Lenny, 64, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for championing racial equality and standing up for communities across his long career as an actor, broadcaster and comedian.

Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith, 26, was awarded Sports Personality of the Year by former heavyweight champion of the world, David Haye, for opening up about her experiences of racism.

TV personality Alison Hammond, 47, was given the host of the year prize, presented to her by fellow Loose Women star Love and Paul Sinha from The Chase.

Olympic runner Dina Asher-Smith (Mike Egerton/PA)

Emeli Sande, 35, said receiving the Music Artist of the Year Award for “fighting discrimination and equality, means so much to me”.

Sande, who was given the honour by fellow singer Sinitta, added: “I wanted to say a massive, massive thank you.”

Azeem Rafiq, 31, was presented with the Media Impact Award for speaking out about the racial abuse and bullying he experienced at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe collected the Inspirational Public Figure prize, from BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts.

Radebe, 35, who partnered with former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in Strictly’s first all-male pairing in 2021, is currently performing with Ted Lasso actress and comedian Ellie Taylor on the dance show.

Johannes Radebe is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

The Big Charity Award was presented by EastEnders actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha to the Muslim Council of Britain, who seek to empower Muslims in the UK.

TV presenter Angellica Bell handed sisters Naomi and Natalie Evans, who run Instagram account Everyday Racism, with the Online Influencer of the Year accolade.

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson, 44, collected the Public Service or Campaigner of the Year prize from EastEnders actress Nina Wadia.

TV personality Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The founder of the Ethnicity Awards, Sarah Garrett, said it has been a “very poignant year” for the event.

Garrett added: “The events involving Chris Kaba, alone, show why black and ethnic minority people, who are using their platform to make a difference and promote equality for all, deserve to be recognised and that is why the Ethnicity Awards remain as important as ever.

“All of the winners are incredibly deserving and it has been wonderful to recognise some of our true national treasures like Sir Mo Farah, Sir Lenny Henry, Alison Hammond and Dina Asher-Smith.”

The shooting of Mr Kaba, 24, is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the Metropolitan Police marksman who shot him has been suspended from duty.

The Ethnicity Awards also honoured Tolu Falade, Rachel Henry, Paul Plewman, Jamal Edwards, Hau-Yu Tam and Ade Rawcliffe for their inspirational work along with workplaces Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group.