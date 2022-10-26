Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri

European premiere of Amsterdam – London

Andrew Le Page has got a tattoo with a message in sign language for his Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

Model and dancer Ghouri, who was the villa’s first deaf contestant in 2022, said on Wednesday that the hand sign inked on Le Page’s body reads “I love you”.

The tattoo also features her cochlear implant, which she uses to allow her to hear after she was born deaf.

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful ?????? it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around ? pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

Ghouri told her followers on Twitter: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!!

“How beautiful it’s “ily” (I love you) in BSL (British Sign Language) with my cochlear implant wrapped around.”

She also clarified the sign is in American Sign Language (ASL) but is commonly used in BSL.

Ghouri added: “There is another way to sign ily in BSL which is what me and my dad did to each other when he came into the villa.

“But both can be used in bsl as I know both.”

Le Page shared a picture on Instagram of him getting the tattoo at the London Social Tattoo parlour where the pair previously got matching roses in August.

He also told his followers the new ink has a “special meaning” for him.