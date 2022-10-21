K-pop girl group Blackpink latest headliners announced for BST festival 2023

The unstoppable @BLACKPINK are your next headliners for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2023, appearing on Sunday 2 July! ??

? @AmexUK Cardmembers get first access to tickets with the Amex presale which starts Friday 21 October at 10am: https://t.co/LsIfnXiPic pic.twitter.com/I85sUd1YMk

— BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) October 21, 2022