Carrie Fisher’s daughter sends support to fellow grievers on actress’ birthday

Published:

Billie Lourd said that six years on from her mother’s death she still has ‘no formula or map on what to do on days like these’.

Carrie Fisher on Graham Norton Show – London

Carrie Fisher’s daughter has sent a message of support to “fellow “grievers” on what would have been the late actress’ 66th birthday.

Billie Lourd said that six years on from her mother’s death, she still has “no formula or map on what to do on days like these”.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died in December 2017 aged 60.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram on Friday, Lourd, 30, wrote: “My Momby would have been 66 today.

“I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f*** I’m talking about.

“But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these.”

She continued: “You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing – the ultimate shape shifter.

“And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay.

“Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another Billie Lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone.”

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, and the franchise’s official account also shared tribute to the “legendary” actress online.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the films, posted a selection of photos of the pair, with the caption “For Carrie”.

The actress’ half-sister, Joely Fisher, also wished her “a heavenly happy birthday”.

Fisher reprised her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The latter film was dedicated to her and she later appeared in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker through the use of unreleased footage from The Force Awakens.

