Stephanie Beacham to make Coronation Street return after more than 12 years

Stephanie Beacham will make a return to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser – more than 12 years after last appearing on the ITV soap.

The 75-year-old actress, who starred alongside Dame Joan Collins in the hit 1980s series Dynasty, will return to TV screens as the “femme fatale” next month.

Ken Barlow, played by William Roache, will find himself in “deep water” when she arrives in Weatherfield on her canal barge.

William Roache as Ken Barlow (ITV)

He has rekindled his relationship with another of ex-lover, Wendy Papadopoulos, and will be surprised when Fraser announces she will be helping out with the Weatherfield Players am-dram production.

Beacham said: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Roache added: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

“When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Beacham made her film debut in 1971′s The Nightcomers with Marlon Brando, and also later starred in Dynasty spin-off The Colbys as glamorous Sable Colby.