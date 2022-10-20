Notification Settings

Jamie Foxx pays tribute to sister on second anniversary of her death

ShowbizPublished:

Nicole Scherzinger was among the famous names who shared messages of support.

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has paid tribute to his sister on the second anniversary of her death.

The Oscar-winning star, 54, announced in October 2020 that DeOndra Dixon had died aged 36.

He marked the anniversary by sharing a series of photos of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs.

“I miss you terribly, but I know that your soul is shining bright. I love u forever.”

Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger was among the famous names who shared messages of support, writing: “All the love.”

Dixon was born with Down syndrome and was later named an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Foxx and the foundation subsequently set up a fund in her memory.

The screen star, whose film roles include Django Unchained and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, announced news of her death two years ago with a heartfelt tribute.

He wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…

“I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

