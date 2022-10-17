Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Geena Davis recalls George Clooney’s reaction at missing out on Thelma & Louise

ShowbizPublished:

The actress appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss her memoir.

Geena Davis
Geena Davis

Geena Davis has recalled George Clooney’s frustration that Brad Pitt was cast opposite her in Thelma & Louise rather than him.

The Hollywood actress, 66, starred alongside Susan Sarandon in the 1991 film about two friends who go on the run from the law after a fishing trip ends in death.

Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss her memoir, Davis told how Clooney had auditioned for the role of her character’s love interest, the attractive drifter JD, before the part eventually went to Pitt, giving him his career breakthrough.

She said Clooney had later joked to her during a shared flight that missing out on the part had made him “hate” Pitt.

Davis said: “I happened to be seated next to him on an airplane and he is very gregarious and chatty and wonderful. And at some point he said, ‘I hate that Brad Pitt’.

“Well no, he is like your best friend or something? And he said ‘No, because he got the part’.

“And I said, ‘Oh, did you want that part?’ and he said, ‘Couldn’t you tell when I auditioned with you?’”

In 2004, Davis launched the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which does research into representation in Hollywood and the wider screen industry.

The actress told GMB there was still work to do.

“My institute does all the research and the current studies show that 20% of characters in movies are 50 and over,” she said.

“But 5% is women (who are) 50 and over. So the slice of the pie that we get is so minuscule.”

Showbiz

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News