Multiple scores of 10 awarded after barrage of impressive Strictly performances

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Several scores of 10 were awarded by the Strictly Come Dancing judges during Saturday evening’s show as the celebrities impressed with their performances.

Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Tyler West all received at least one 10 from the judging panel after wowing them with their routines.

The first 10 of the evening was awarded to 34-year-old singer East who found herself in the dance-off and at risk of elimination during last week’s results show.

What a comeback for Fleur and Vito! Two 10s from the Judges for their incredible Argentine Tango! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/qaOUeTxR2B — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 15, 2022

East took to the dancefloor with partner Vito Coppola to perform the Argentine tango to Paint It Black by Ciara, with Craig Revel Horwood saying: “That is the dance to beat.”

East was awarded 10s by both Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, securing a total score of 32 points for the dance.

Wildlife cameraman Yassin followed, topping East after he received three 10s for his salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez with professional partner Jowita Przystal.

Following the performance, Revel Horwood said: “What has happened tonight darling? Everyone has taken a magic dance pill or something. Ah-maze-ing.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: “You are daddy cool for me now. And I have one word for you, per-fect-o.”

Three 10s!! Hamza and Jowita have just nabbed the highest score of #Strictly so far with THAT Salsa! pic.twitter.com/zKatxzISEA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 15, 2022

The 32-year-old left the dancefloor with a staggering score of 39 – the highest of the series so far.

Kiss FM DJ West closed Saturday evening’s live show with the first couple’s choice routine of the 20th series alongside professional partner Dianne Buswell.

After receiving the first 10 of the series last week, West once again impressed the judges with his garage megamix routine, with Du Beke branding it “spectacular”.

West, 26, received an impressive score of 37 for his performance – including two 10s from Ballas and Du Beke.

Elsewhere in the show, Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer impressed with their emotional American smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler.

And finally TWO 10s for Tyler and Dianne! What a night of scores! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/uw3po7eFzD — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 15, 2022

The 37-year-old comedian explained the dance, which earned her a score of 31, was in memory of her sister who died 11 years ago, as the pair had a shared love of Midler.

A noticeably emotional Ballas commented: “Jayde I feel like you’re my hero… You’ve represented this number for everyone who’s lost a loved one. Thank you for doing that.”

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin kicked off the fourth live show of the 20th series with an energetic performance of the the salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice.

Following the dance, which scooped a score of 30, Ballas gave the pair a standing ovation and said: “What a way to open the show… Your lifts. My Goodness.”

At the lower end of the leader board, Will Mellor left the dancefloor with a score of just 23 points for his performance of the rumba to The Joker And The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift, with professional partner Nancy Xu.

Matt Goss also struggled to impress the panel with his jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney with Nadiya Bychkova, receiving a score of 20.

Revel Horwood commented: “I felt the top half of your body was not actually speaking to the bottom half… It made it look a little bit awkward… I don’t think it was your best dance, I’m afraid.”

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu performed the cha cha cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri, which saw the 21-year-old former Britain’s Got Talent finalist don a 1920s-themed glittery purple outfit.

Ballas called the dance “one of the best cha cha’s I’ve seen in a long time” and Rainford was rewarded with an impressive score of 35.

James Bye took to the dancefloor to perform the quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders with professional partner Amy Dowden and made a 10-point improvement on his score from last week after receiving 32.

Even notoriously harsh judge Revel Horwood was impressed, commenting: “I felt you could drive it a little bit more… But I have to say, that is your best dance to date, it really is.”

Meanwhile Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima performed the samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings, which earned the 46-year-old actress a score of 32.

Ballas described the dance as “divine”, saying: “I actually think that you took a technique book out this week and had a look at those steps. You were fantastic and on top of your game.”

Tony Adams hit the dancefloor once again with an American smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker, alongside professional partner Katya Jones.

After an emotional performance, the former footballer received encouraging feedback from the judging panel and a score of 26.

Revel Horwood kept his feedback short and sweet with a simple comment: “Better.”

The feedback sent Adams running around with joy and he grew emotional while discussing the performance with presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez performed a paso doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela, which secured the 39-year-old TV presenter a score of 29.

Following a dramatic Spanish-themed performance, Revel Horwood said: “I did enjoy it, I thought it was just a little bit too polite, I thought you could have gone more with the power and the passion of it. But I think you did a fantastic, fantastic job.”

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe performed a comical farmyard-themed Viennese waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu.

Following the dance, which saw the Ted Lasso actress dressed as Little Bo Peep, Revel Horwood said: “You’re definitely much more confident in hold and I think that dance really really suits you, well done.”

Taylor, 38, was awarded a score of 30 for the performance.