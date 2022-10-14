Sir Ringo Starr cancels tour after second positive Covid test in two weeks

Britain Ringo Starr

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two weeks.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, said fans were sure to be “as surprised as I was” as he revealed the news on Thursday.

It comes just three days after Sir Ringo said he was “on the road again” after recovering from his previous brush with coronavirus.

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. ?✌️?❤️?????☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

“I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself on Twitter.

“The rest of the tour is off. I send you peace and love, Ringo.”

Sir Ringo’s previous positive test was confirmed by his representative, who said that he would be recovering at home.