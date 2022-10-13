David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in first-look image for Gangsta Granny sequel

The BBC has unveiled a first-look image of David Walliams and Sheridan Smith in the BBC adaption of Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!

The pair star alongside Jojo Rabbit actor Archie Yates as Ben in the TV version of Walliams’ children’s book about a grandmother operating secretly as an international jewel thief known as the Black Cat.

In the image taken on location in north London, Britain’s Got Talent judge Walliams is seen as Mike, the father, wearing a velvet jacket and open pink shirt.

Bafta-winner Smith, meanwhile, plays Linda, the mother, and is seen wearing a pink dress and fur-lined coat.

A sequel to 2013’s Gangsta Granny, the one-hour special will begin a year on as Ben is getting used to life without his beloved grandmother.

Griff Rhys Jones plays Mr Parker in Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! (Ian West/PA)

With the memory of their daring heist still fresh in his mind, Ben will be surprised to hear another spate of thefts has begun with all the clues pointing to the Black Cat.

Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! is written by Walliams and Kevin Cecil and produced by King Bert Productions.