Ant and Dec cement status as kings of TV presenting with 21st consecutive win

Oi Mulhern!! I’m watching you from home. Keep that award safe and we will see you at work soon (if you’re lucky! ?)

A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us. From the bottom of our ♡ we are so so grateful. love ya’s!A#nta2022 pic.twitter.com/I8XaMzRsZ4

— antanddec (@antanddec) October 13, 2022