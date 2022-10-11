The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran confirmed as final celebrity to join Dancing On Ice

Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran has been revealed as Dancing On Ice’s final contestant – and spoken of how his late bandmate Tom Parker inspired him to take on the show.

The 33-year-old singer’s participation in the ice skating TV competition was announced during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain.

The Dublin-born star becomes the 11th contestant to sign up.

Parker died in March aged 33, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Asked how he is coping, Kaneswaran said: “To be honest, just living day by day. Some days it is very difficult but mostly I look back and smile.

“He taught me so much about life. He taught me to live life to the fullest and not be afraid. It is one of the reasons why I am doing this show.”

Kaneswaran said he spoke to Parker’s widow Kelsey on Monday, adding: “She is doing well. Obviously the same situation.

“She is staying positive – positive Parkers. But mostly just keeping her chin up and taking it day by day.”

Talking about Parker’s ongoing influence on him, Kaneswaran said: “It was just inspiring to watch him, considering all the things he was going through, to show up with a smile on his face.

The Wanted’s Tom Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)

“He would always make you think about what is happening in the future. Like, ‘When are we doing a tour? When are we doing more music?’

“He always had a positive attitude towards the future. That is one of the gifts he has given me, I think all of us.”

After The Wanted announced a hiatus in 2014, Kaneswaran wrote the UK song You’re Not Alone for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016 and competed on Celebrity Hunted with his bandmate Jay McGuiness.

He released his debut single, Breathe In, in September 2019.

Kaneswaran joins singer Michelle Heaton, drag queen and TV personality The Vivienne, actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson in the line-up.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see the celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hopes of being crowned champion.