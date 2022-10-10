Notification Settings

Sir Ringo Starr ‘on the road again’ after Covid-19 recovery

Published:

The former Beatles drummer, 82, thanked fans for waiting and said he would be returning to the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sir Ringo Starr has announced he is “on the road again” after recovering from Covid-19, which caused him to cancel a string of shows in the US and Canada.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, thanked fans for waiting and said he would be returning to the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It comes a week after Sir Ringo and his All Starr Band cancelled performances at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Writing on Twitter on Monday, Sir Ringo said: “On the road again, I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th (and) Portland Wednesday.

“I am negative, peace and love everybody. Thanks for waiting. Ringo.”

The musician’s positive test was confirmed by his representative, who said that he would be recovering at home.

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton.

