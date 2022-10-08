Notification Settings

Comedian Darren Harriott joins Dancing On Ice celebrity cast

ShowbizPublished:

He said he has ‘giant’ feet and is panicking about taking part in the ITV show.

Darren Harriott Seven
Comedian Darren Harriott is the latest celebrity revealed as part of the 2023 line-up for Dancing On Ice.

The stand-up star, who wears size 13 shoes, said he has the “biggest feet they’ve ever had on the show”.

Harriott said he is not very graceful and that his family have already made bets about whether he will fall during the first episode.

Trisha Goddard announced the comedian’s participation in the ITV ice dancing show on Talk TV where he then revealed his panic about taking part.

He told Trisha: “I’ve got giant feet. I can’t skate. I don’t really dance. What am I doing? Help me. I’m panicking.”

Harriott will join actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, former footballer John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, drag queen The Vivienne and TV personality Joey Essex.

Dancing on Ice will be back on TV screens in 2023.

