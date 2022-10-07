Joey Essex and Drag Race star The Vivienne join Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Joey Essex

TV star Joey Essex and drag artist and reality star The Vivienne will join the 2023 line-up for Dancing On Ice.

Essex, who rose to fame as part of reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), told This Morning: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

The 32-year-old joins RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 1 winner The Vivienne, who said being on the ITV show marks a “huge step forward for queer representation on TV”.

The Vivienne said: “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

The Welsh entertainer, who also has links to Liverpool, added in an Instagram comment: “I CANT WAIT!!”

The TV star has also been seen on screen in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016), a spin-off of the 1990s comedy starring Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders, and This Is Going to Hurt, a comedy-drama taking place on an NHS labour ward that sees Ben Whishaw in the lead role.

The Vivienne has also competed on The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Christmas Special, Celebrity Hunted and Celebrity Mastermind.

The Vivienne has also competed in other reality TV shows (Matt Crossick/PA)

The drag queen joins previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island alum Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympian gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher.