Dwayne Johnson rules out running for US President

Dwayne Johnson has said him running in the US presidential election is “off the table”.

The action star, known as The Rock, added he would rather spend his time “being a daddy” to his daughters.

Hollywood actors Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor of California, and Ronald Reagan, who became US President, both made the leap from acting into politics.

When 50-year-old Johnson was asked if he would run for president, he told CBS Sunday Morning: “It is off the table, yes. It’s off the table.

“I will say this as it requires the B-side to this, I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy.

“And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.

“Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years, my first daughter’s growing up in these critical (times), at this critical time in her life and that’s what the presidency will do.

“So, my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great but the number one thing I want to be is (a) daddy. That’s it.”

Johnson has one daughter with bodybuilder and entrepreneur Dany Garcia in 2001, whom he later divorced.

His wife Lauren Hashian, daughter of Boston drummer Sib Hashian, gave birth to two more daughters in 2015 and 2018.

The star’s latest film is the DC blockbuster Black Adam, scheduled for a UK release of October 21.