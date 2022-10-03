Ringo Starr cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

Ringo Starr

Sir Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band have cancelled further shows in the US after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid.

On Sunday, the 82-year-old cancelled performances at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday, it was confirmed Sir Ringo had tested positive for Covid and would be cancelling five more performances.

Ringo Starr during recording in March 1967 (Photobox/PA)

A statement said: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton.