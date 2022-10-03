Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ringo Starr cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

ShowbizPublished:

The tour is on hold until the former Beatle recovers.

Ringo Starr
Ringo Starr

Sir Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band have cancelled further shows in the US after the former Beatles drummer tested positive for Covid.

On Sunday, the 82-year-old cancelled performances at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, citing illness.

On Monday, it was confirmed Sir Ringo had tested positive for Covid and would be cancelling five more performances.

The People’s Beatles project
Ringo Starr during recording in March 1967 (Photobox/PA)

A statement said: “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon.”

The five Canadian shows cancelled included Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, as well as arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton.

Sir Ringo’s tour will remain on hold while he recovers, it was confirmed.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News