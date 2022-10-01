Tomato Sauce the latest to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Masked Dancer 2022

TV presenter Steph McGovern was revealed to be Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer, making her the fifth star to be eliminated from the competition.

Saturday evening’s episode of ITV’s mystery celebrity dancing show saw the journalist lose out to Odd Socks, who the panel opted to save after the two characters ended up at risk of elimination.

Panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch guessed Tomato Sauce could be Rebel Wilson, Nadiya Hussain, Mick Hucknall or the correct answer of McGovern, 40, before she was unmasked.

The Lid has finally come off the bottle, Did you guess who was inside Tomato sauce? pic.twitter.com/BQxE4pHJtq — #MaskedDancerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) October 1, 2022

Following her reveal, McGovern said she was initially nervous about performing on the show and had dreams about her character’s head falling off mid-dance.

She said: “Of course I was nervous, but as soon as I started, I loved it.

“My biggest fear was my head falling off. I had crazy dreams about that.”

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter also said the mask gave her an added layer of confidence, saying: “I definitely wouldn’t be as confident without the mask, although it would be funny for the nation to see the funny faces I pull.

“I give it my all under the mask too, even though you can’t see me.”

Elsewhere on the show, it was revealed that The Masked Dancer’s first double act, Pillar and Post, had been forced to withdraw from the competition.

Host Joel Dommett explained: “Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

The panel were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping hero David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

In a statement, Poultney, 49, said of leaving the competition: “We were gutted as we absolutely loved every minute.

“It was great fun but a tumble meant our masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all.

“We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are.”

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed the pair’s departure, saying: “Due to an injury sustained during rehearsals Pillar has had to withdraw from the competition, we wish her a speedy recovery.”

Speaking after departing the show, Seaman, 59, revealed he was “so nervous” throughout the competition and “would never want to do it without a mask on”.

Poultney said the highlight of the show was being able to dance with her husband, and revealed that Beyonce would be her own personal dream performer to see behind one of the masks.