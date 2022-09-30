Timothee Chalamet drenched in blood in trailer for new cannibal film

Timothee Chalamet at Dune screening – London

Timothee Chalamet is drenched in blood in a violent new trailer for his upcoming cannibal love story Bones And All.

The film, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, also stars Taylor Russell and Sir Mark Rylance.

It follows young cannibals Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) as they travel across America.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022

The trailer sees multiple intimate scenes between the couple, interspersed with shots of Chalamet attacking various victims with a blunt weapon.

“Do you think I’m a bad person?” Chalamet asks Russell, to which she replies: “All I think is that I love you”.

The trailer is set to the sinister tones of the Leonard Cohen track You Want It Darker.

An official poster for the film was also released by MGM Studios.

new poster for director Luca Guadagnino’s #BonesAndAll, starring Taylor Russell and @realchalamet ❤️‍? see it only in movie theaters this November pic.twitter.com/3rwQ2pHnVU — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) September 29, 2022

Bones And All premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival, ahead of its general release in November, and reportedly earned a lengthy standing ovation following the screening.

It also won director Luca Guadagnino the silver lion award for best director.