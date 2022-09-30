Staffordshire billionaire John Caudwell releasing autobiography

John Caudwell

Love, Pain and Money: The Making of a Billionaire is the life story of the Staffordshire entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The hardback traces the journey of Mr Caudwell, who lives at 16th Century manor house Broughton Hall, near Eccleshall, from being born in a terraced house in Stoke-on-Trent to self-made billionaire.

Along the way he has befriended Sir Elton John, Eva Longoria, Hugh Grant, and Robbie Williams, who have all taken part in his charity balls to raise money for his charity Caudwell Children.

It was at a car auction in 1987, the height of Mrs Thatcher’s booming Britain, that Mr Caudwell spotted the future. A mobile phone that came in an unwieldy suitcase. Within two decades he sold his Phones 4u business for £1.46 billion.

His life story covers the very shaky beginnings of his phone empire to owning yachts, private planes, a fleet of top flight cars, his mansion and London’s most expensive home.

Mr Caudwell had to battle endless career misfortunes and overcome a series of personal tragedies to rise to the top.