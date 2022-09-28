Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Creator of Peaky Blinders hints at 'possible new stories into the 50s'

BirminghamShowbizPublished: Comments

The creator of smash hit TV show Peaky Blinders has dropped new hints that the crime drama could return to television screens "if there is an appetite".

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in front of a mural of main character Tommy Shelby
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight in front of a mural of main character Tommy Shelby

Steven Knight CBE, the Birmingham-born creator of the widely-acclaimed BBC sensation, said that the post-First World War world of the Shelby family could host "possible new stories into the 50s".

The former Streetly School student told BBC Midlands Today that after the release of a Peaky Blinders film in 2024 he would "hand over" control of his creation to others.

The sixth series, which premiered in February of this year, was previously billed as the final series.

He told the BBC: "I think after the film we will look at... it will be me sort of launching possible new stories into the 50s and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people.

"But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue."

Asked if he meant there could be future television content, he said: "Yeah - but this would be post-film and this would be me handing this on to new writers, new people."

He was speaking at the world premiere of a new Peaky Blinders dance show at the Birmingham Hippodrome.

Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two in September 2013 and quickly turned heads, drawing millions in ratings transitioning to BBC One for the fifth series having won a Bafta in 2018.

Showbiz
Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News