Glasgow would be great for Eurovision, it’s got the ‘banter’ says Norton

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has hailed Glasgow as a “great place” to hold the contest after the city was shortlisted to host the event next year.

Glasgow and Liverpool were picked as the final two from seven possible cities across the UK to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in place of this year’s winners Ukraine.

The UK came second in the competition and stepped into the host role after the contest organisers said it was not possible for the event to be staged in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.

“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying: ‘Yes! Come on!'”

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest, was also asked by Clyde 1 radio presenters to back Glasgow’s bid.

He said: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow!”

And Lawrence Chaney, who won the second series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, and hails from Glasgow, also gave their backing to the city, saying they had their “fingers and legs crossed”.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

“The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro – Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”