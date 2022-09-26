Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, ‘sustained serious head injury’

Evening Standard Film Awards – Press Room – London

Tom Daley’s husband has revealed he recently sustained a “serious head injury” and was advised to “shut off my brain” in order to recover.

Dustin Lance Black, 48, who is married to the British Olympic champion, 28, said it had been a “challenging, frightening time”, but that he was on the “long road back” to being well.

In a post shared on social media, the US screenwriter said that he and Daley had taken a trip to Greece in order to help rehabilitate.

“Showing little improvement, my doctors ordered me to shut off my brain in hopes of it healing. This has been a challenging, frightening time for a creative type who depends on what’s in his skull to work, care and love.

“And now I understand the road back will be long. But this week my sweet, over the top husband took us to the Greek Islands to make me shut off.

“I can already feel this trip is a step in the right direction, and I finally feel safe sharing a bit again.

“Thank you for all of your love and patience. More to come. Promise.”