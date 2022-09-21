JLS star Aston Merrygold ties the knot with girlfriend of 10 years

Thorpe Park Fright Nights launch

JLS star Aston Merrygold has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Sarah Louise Richards.

The 34-year-old singer has been with the professional dancer and choregrapher for just over a decade, and they got engaged in December 2017.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he shared a photo of them wearing their wedding bands before adding, “We did it” plus a black love heart and ring emoji.

Richards shared the same photo on her own profile and wrote: “Husband and Wife” before using emojis to signal she was on “Cloud Nine” and adding the hashtag #MrandMrsMerrygold.

The couple share two sons – Grayson Jax, four, and Macaulay Shay, two.

Earlier this month, they celebrated their 10th anniversary together with Richards posting a gallery of images of them from throughout the years.

She wrote: “10 whole years of loving of you – of fun laughter and making forever memories.

“Right now it might all seem A LOT but let’s face it wedding planning really isn’t our strong point but it will all be worth it when that day comes (in about 5 minutes) when I finally get to become your wife.

“I cannot wait to be Mrs Merrygold and make a whole lot more memories as your wife! I love you favourite, with every piece of me. Now let’s go make this official.”