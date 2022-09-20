Bridgnorth pub manager Ben hits his peak to get through to Mastermind semi-finals

Ben Spicer on Mastermind

Ben Spicer, the bar manager at the Bassa Villa, in Cartway appeared on BBC's Mastermind which was screened on Tuesday night, and answered questions in his speciality round on Peaky Blinders - even dressing up in traditional costume.

The 26-year-old scored 15 on the first round to lead by one point against his three opponents but stumbled a little on the general knowledge round to end up on a total of 26, level with financial manager Ruth Gibbons. He went through by having one less pass.

Despite answering questions on the hit television series, he said he wasn't a particular fan of it but thought it was a subject he could get his teeth into.

The self-confessed quiz fan said: "I watched every episode twice and used crib cards to study because I think on Mastermind you have to do your research, it is such a difficult and iconic quiz.

"It was great recording it and I was just glad all the work I put in paid off. although it was close. I think in the general knowledge round the nerves kicked in a bit because I had hoped to get a few more right but I did enough to get through."

Ben started delivering pizzas from the kitchen of the Bassa Villa over two years ago and worked his way up to become bar manager.

He said: "It is a busy role but I am lucky I work for understanding people who have given me time to study for the programme."