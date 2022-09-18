Stourbridge man wins £32,000 on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Matt Trickett with host Jeremy Clarkson

Matt Trickett appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Saturday, taking on multiple-choice questions delivered by host Jeremy Clarkson.

The solutions strategist admitted on the show to being a big football fan and that he had also tasted around 3,500 beers.

When asked by Jeremy what he would spend the 'big win' on, he replied: "I would like to go to Japan. It's somewhere I have never been."

He used his first 'lifeline' to 'ask the audience' on the £2,000 question, about the type of resource which is extracted in the process of fracking.

Matt also used his 50/50 lifeline on the £8,000 question, which was about which magazine had a trademarked rectangular yellow border on its front cover, before answering correctly National Geographic.

He then set his 'safety net' at £16,000 and was asked 'In astronomy, which of these terms means a giant cloud of dust and gas in space?'.

Asking the host, Jeremy helped him to reach the correct answer – nebula, stating he had heard the reference in a Star Trek film.

But after answering a question on Kate Winslet to take him to the £32,000 mark, he decided to take the money after seeing the £64,000 question.

He was asked 'At which year's summer Olympics did Tommie Smith and John Carlos make their famous 'Black Power' salute on the medal podium, with the options being 1960, 1964, 1968 or 1972.

After using his last lifeline to 'phone a friend', Matt opted to walk away with the cash he had already won.