Stourbridge man 'wants to be a millionaire' with appearance on popular ITV game show

Matt Trickett will appear on the show this Saturday

Matt Trickett will appear on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? this Saturday and will take on multiple-choice questions delivered by Jeremy Clarkson.

On the show, Matt's general knowledge will be tested as he answers questions of increasing difficulty, increasing the cash prize as he continues.

If an incorrect answer is given, the contestant will leave with whatever cash prize is guaranteed by the last safety net they have passed, unless they opt to walk away before answering the next question with the money the cash prize they had managed to reach.

Matt Trickett

To assist in the quiz, contestants are given a series of "lifelines" to help answer questions.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

originally aired in 1998 and was presented by Chris Tarrant, airing a total of 592 episodes across 30 series.

After the original series ended, ITV decided to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the programme with a special series of episodes in 2018, produced by Stellify Media and hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.

This proved a success with viewers and led to a revival of the programme, with new series being commissioned by the broadcaster and a spin-off ordered in 2022 called Fastest Finger First.

The first winner in the reboot was Donald Fear, a history and politics teacher from Telford.