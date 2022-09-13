In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards

Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual Emmy awards on Monday, the first major awards ceremony to take place since the death of the Queen.
Here are some of the best pictures from the night.
Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual ceremony on Monday, the first major awards show to take place since the death of the Queen.
Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual Emmy awards on Monday, the first major awards ceremony to take place since the death of the Queen.
Here are some of the best pictures from the night.