In pictures: the 2022 Emmy Awards

ShowbizPublished:

Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual ceremony on Monday, the first major awards show to take place since the death of the Queen.

Television royalty arrived for the 74th annual Emmy awards on Monday, the first major awards ceremony to take place since the death of the Queen.

Here are some of the best pictures from the night.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Zendaya accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Hannah Waddingham reacts as Jason Sudeikis wins the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (Mark Terrill/AP)
74th Emmy Awards – Show
Lizzo reacts to her Emmy win for best competition series (Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Will Arnett, left, drags Jimmy Kimmel onstage to present the Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jennifer Coolidge, winner of the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The White Lotus, poses in the press room  (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Sheryl Lee Ralph sings as she accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Matthew Macfadyen poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Succession (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Host Kenan Thompson and dancers perform a tribute to Friends at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Molly Shannon, left, and Vanessa Bayer congratulate MJ Delaney on winning the Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Lee Jung-jae, left, and and Jung Hoo-yeon present the Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Selma Blair announces Succession as the winner of the Emmy for outstanding drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Jesse Armstrong, centre, and the cast and crew of Succession accept the Emmy for outstanding drama (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Jerrod Carmichael, winner for outstanding writing for a variety special for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (Jae C Hong/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Julia Garner accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for Squid Game (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Kumail Nanjiani performs a skit as a bartender at the 2022 Emmys (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Brett Goldstein poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso (AP/Jae C Hong)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Stormtroopers from Star Wars appear at the 74th Primetime (AP/Mark Terrill)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Pete Davidson presents the Emmy for outstanding comedy series (Mark Terrill/AP)
2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Kelly Clarkson, left, congratulates Zendaya, the winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series (AP/Mark Terrill)
