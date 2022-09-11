Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Olivia Colman at EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

British acting royalty Olivia Colman is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been confirmed.

The Oscar-winning actress will appear alongside Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson in upcoming series Secret Invasion, due for release next year.

The series sees Jackson once again reprise his character of Avengers boss Nick Fury as he deals with a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/1bnG4KBL0D — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022

“This is my war, alone,” Jackson is heard to say, in a short trailer released at the Disney D23 Expo on Saturday.

“You’re in no shape for this fight that lies before us,” Colman tells him.

The trailer also featured appearances from Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Don Cheadle as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes and Martin Freeman.