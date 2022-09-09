Dolly Parton leads tributes from US artists who met and performed for the Queen

“Thank You” to Her Majesty, The Queen. She devoted her life to her country and to the service of others. I am happy I was able to say thank you to Her Majesty at this year’s Platinum Jubilee.

With love and condolences to all of her family, we all celebrate her life. pic.twitter.com/K4r0mH0Kml

— Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) September 8, 2022