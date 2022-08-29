Veteran composer John Williams would ‘love’ to write James Bond soundtrack

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die

John Williams has said he would like to write the music for a film in the James Bond franchise, admitting “I’d love it!”

The five-time Academy-Award winning composer, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, is the mastermind behind world-famous scores including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

American Williams, who also wrote the soundtrack to the Indiana Jones films, said he has finished 30% of the soundtrack for the forthcoming fifth instalment starring Harrison Ford.

At 8pm tonight, join us for an exclusive interview with John Williams, in his 90th birthday year. Don’t miss it. John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive | Listen on @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/2PqI1Papg9 — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) August 29, 2022

“I pretty much have the thematic scheme done. But we probably will be working on this into September,” he told Classic FM.

“Writing for film music is very difficult… it’s probably not a profession for all composers because it’s very… can be very constricting and possibly very frustrating.

“I don’t listen to my own music. Once I’ve done, finished with it, I close the book and go onto the next empty page, which has become a way of life.

“I’m on a very fortunate life path where I’m very happy to get up each day to work. I would feel very deprived if I couldn’t do it.”

Williams, who also wrote the score to Schindler’s List, Jaws and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, said earlier in his life he had “tension and anxiety” about having to produce music under time pressure.

He said: “Whereas now I’m having fun… I invent something – ‘Ah, this can work, I can expand this in this way and orchestrate it in that way’.

“If I get behind for a minute or two in my schedule it doesn’t trouble me anymore. Maybe that’s just an old veteran’s experience.”

Williams added that he would like to write the score for the next James Bond film, saying: “I’d love it!”

Last year, he was named the most popular living composer, with many of his hits featuring in the Classic FM Hall of Fame.