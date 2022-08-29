Notification Settings

Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV ‘Moon Man’

ShowbizPublished:

It is the latest appearance by the actor, making an apparent comeback into the public sphere.

Johnny Depp in the UK

Johnny Depp made a series of strange, surprise appearances at the 2022 MTV VMAs as the channel’s famous mascot, the Moon Man.

Floating above the stage in a projection, he was heard to say “I needed the work” as the annual ceremony was opened.

It marks the latest appearance by the actor in an apparent comeback into the public sphere, following his victory in the multi-million dollar lawsuit against former partner Amber Heard.

In subsequent virtual appearances at the VMAs he declared that he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.

Johnny Depp court case
Johnny Depp court case

“Oh, I’m also a dentist,” he added.

It was recently announced that Depp is set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

The announcement came a week after Depp confirmed his first starring role since claiming victory in his now infamous legal battle in Fairfax County, Virginia, earlier this year.

He will appear in the film Jeanne Du Barry, produced by French company Why Not Productions.

While awaiting the verdict in the trial, Depp made several appearances alongside musician Jeff Beck in the UK, at venues in London, Newcastle and Glasgow.

