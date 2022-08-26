Stacey Dooley announces she is expecting a baby with partner Kevin Clifton

Olivier Theatre Awards 2022 â London

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley has announced she is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton.

TV star Dooley, 35, first met Clifton when they competed on Strictly together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Sharing a picture of her bump on Instagram, Luton-born Dooley wrote: “Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

“Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream.)

“Here goessssssss.”

Dooley is famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and following Strictly she went on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley celebrating with the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/PA)

Clifton, 39, was a well-loved professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

In March 2020 he announced his departure from the show after appearing in five finals during his seven-year stint and went on to land the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical – taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

On Instagram, Grimsby-born Clifton wrote: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

During their time on Strictly, the pair received high praise for their 1960s-themed foxtrot to Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining which saw them top the leaderboard and perform again in the final.

Clifton was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Hauer, 40, tied the knot with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones during an countryside ceremony in Hampshire on June 7.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton perform the foxtrot (Guy Levy/PA)

Aside from Dooley, Clifton’s other celebrity partners over the years have included singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, TV veteran Anneka Rice and broadcaster Susanna Reid.

On Friday, famous faces took to social media to congratulate the pair, including Good Morning Britain’s Reid, who shared eight love hearts.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse sent her congratulations to the couple while Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: “I’m so so sooooooooo HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH BRO! Yayyyyyyyy.”